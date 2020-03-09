Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,322,983 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 90,700 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.13% of Huntington Bancshares worth $19,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HBAN. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,687,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,689,000 after buying an additional 1,751,425 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,517,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,665,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $786,835,000 after buying an additional 754,705 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,090,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,659,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,985,000 after buying an additional 603,746 shares during the period. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Shares of HBAN stock traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.41. 745,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,591,946. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $10.87 and a 12 month high of $15.63. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 24.95%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.24%.

In related news, Director Richard W. Neu purchased 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $79,532.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 216,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,635.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HBAN. BidaskClub lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.50 to $14.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.28.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.