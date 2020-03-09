Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Upgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Outperform”

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) was upgraded by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $15.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 52.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HBAN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.50 to $14.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.28.

NASDAQ:HBAN traded down $1.30 on Monday, hitting $9.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,591,946. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.43. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $10.87 and a one year high of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 13.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard W. Neu bought 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $79,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 216,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,635.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 9.0% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 173,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 14,302 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 146.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $358,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1,296.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 21,984 shares in the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

