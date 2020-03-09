Huobi Token Hits Market Capitalization of $1.09 Billion (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. Huobi Token has a total market cap of $1.09 billion and approximately $205.94 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi Token token can now be purchased for $4.77 or 0.00052278 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Bibox, DDEX and Huobi. In the last week, Huobi Token has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00496780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $552.20 or 0.06053457 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00060440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030107 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012359 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003664 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Huobi Token (CRYPTO:HT) is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,540,245 tokens. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal. The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro.

Huobi Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bibox, DDEX, LBank and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

