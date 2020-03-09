Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) CEO James H. Roth Sells 1,210 Shares

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) CEO James H. Roth sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $67,457.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,365,207.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

HURN stock traded down $3.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.92. 147,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,360. Huron Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $44.78 and a 12 month high of $70.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.15. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $232.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 61,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

