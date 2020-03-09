HUYA (HUYA) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 16th. Analysts expect HUYA to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:HUYA opened at $19.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. HUYA has a 52-week low of $16.40 and a 52-week high of $29.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.54 and a beta of 1.19.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HUYA. TheStreet downgraded HUYA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on HUYA in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded HUYA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

