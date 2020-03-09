Hydro Protocol Trading 9.2% Higher This Week (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 9th. Hydro Protocol has a total market cap of $1.77 million and $9,376.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydro Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, DDEX, HADAX and Ethfinex. During the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hydro Protocol alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00496780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $552.20 or 0.06053457 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00060440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030107 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012359 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003664 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Token Profile

HOT is a token. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol. Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io.

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, Ethfinex, Bancor Network, HADAX, OKEx and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hydro Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydro Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.