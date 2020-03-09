HyperCash (HC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $23.40 Million

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One HyperCash coin can currently be bought for about $1.72 or 0.00018908 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, Bithumb, Allcoin and OKEx. HyperCash has a total market cap of $76.81 million and approximately $23.40 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HyperCash has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About HyperCash

HyperCash’s total supply is 44,532,384 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HyperCash’s official website is h.cash.

HyperCash Coin Trading

HyperCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Gate.io, Huobi, Bithumb, Binance, TOPBTC, Kucoin, OKEx, ZB.COM, Bit-Z, HitBTC, Cryptopia, Allcoin and EXX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

