i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) will report earnings per share of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. i3 Verticals reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover i3 Verticals.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $41.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.05 million. i3 Verticals’s quarterly revenue was down 51.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on IIIV. DA Davidson raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. i3 Verticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIV traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.21. The stock had a trading volume of 236,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,278. i3 Verticals has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $37.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.59 and its 200-day moving average is $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.78 and a beta of 0.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIIV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 198.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 438,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,394,000 after buying an additional 291,741 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the 4th quarter valued at $5,638,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,257,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,293,000 after buying an additional 110,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 267,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,561,000 after buying an additional 67,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in i3 Verticals by 234.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 51,898 shares during the period. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

