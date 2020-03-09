IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,356 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $18,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 13.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter worth $96,000. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter worth $670,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total transaction of $225,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,670. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BTIG Research lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $256.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.65.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $198.16 on Monday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $192.99 and a 12 month high of $278.85. The company has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.50.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.13). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

