IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,506 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 103,707 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.50% of IBERIABANK worth $19,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Resource Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. 83.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBKC stock traded down $12.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,582. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. IBERIABANK Corp has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $81.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.21.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $293.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.45 million. IBERIABANK had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 24.83%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that IBERIABANK Corp will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from IBERIABANK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. IBERIABANK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.68%.

In other IBERIABANK news, EVP Robert M. Kottler sold 19,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $1,441,522.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,371,117.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Michael J. Brown sold 11,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $834,506.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,661,616.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,108 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,141. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IBKC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of IBERIABANK in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.14.

IBERIABANK Company Profile

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

