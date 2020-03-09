IBM (NYSE:IBM) Stock Position Decreased by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lessened its position in IBM (NYSE:IBM) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the quarter. IBM comprises 1.3% of Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IBM were worth $21,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in IBM by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 684,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,804,000 after acquiring an additional 132,455 shares during the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp increased its stake in IBM by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 607,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,470,000 after acquiring an additional 163,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in IBM by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 182,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its stake in IBM by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 135,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IBM by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 118,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,945,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of IBM in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IBM in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of IBM in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Edward Jones raised IBM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.60.

NYSE:IBM traded down $7.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $120.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,174,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,386,008. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.47. IBM has a 12-month low of $124.52 and a 12-month high of $158.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The technology company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. IBM had a return on equity of 62.27% and a net margin of 12.23%. IBM’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IBM will post 13.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. IBM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.59%.

In other IBM news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 1,175 shares of IBM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.38, for a total transaction of $164,946.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,647.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IBM Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

