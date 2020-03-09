ICON (ICX) Trading Up 25.4% Over Last Week

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded up 23.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. During the last seven days, ICON has traded up 25.4% against the U.S. dollar. ICON has a total market cap of $209.34 million and $68.57 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00004367 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Binance, DragonEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00034938 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About ICON

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 525,548,687 coins. The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ICON Coin Trading

ICON can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, COSS, OKEx, Hotbit, OOOBTC, Huobi, Allbit, Bithumb, CoinTiger, ABCC, Rfinex, IDEX, DragonEX, Bitbns, Gate.io, HitBTC and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

