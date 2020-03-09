Ifoods Chain Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (IFOOD)

Ifoods Chain (CURRENCY:IFOOD) traded 33.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 9th. During the last seven days, Ifoods Chain has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One Ifoods Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Allcoin and FCoin. Ifoods Chain has a total market capitalization of $233,257.00 and $1,207.00 worth of Ifoods Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ifoods Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ifoods Chain Token Profile

Ifoods Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,499,999,990 tokens. The official website for Ifoods Chain is www.ifoodschain.io. Ifoods Chain’s official message board is www.ifoodschain.io/#/News. Ifoods Chain’s official Twitter account is @IfoodsL.

Buying and Selling Ifoods Chain

Ifoods Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ifoods Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ifoods Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ifoods Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ifoods Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ifoods Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.