ILCoin (ILC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $265,523.00

ILCoin (CURRENCY:ILC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. ILCoin has a market cap of $18.69 million and $265,523.00 worth of ILCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ILCoin has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. One ILCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0444 or 0.00000487 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, IDAX, C-CEX and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00001059 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006568 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003661 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000047 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002092 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ILCoin Profile

ILCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2016. ILCoin’s total supply is 1,374,703,907 coins and its circulating supply is 421,007,487 coins. The official website for ILCoin is ilcoincrypto.com. ILCoin’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ILCoin Coin Trading

ILCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange, IDAX, Trade Satoshi, C-CEX, Crex24, Graviex and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ILCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ILCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

