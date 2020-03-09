ImageCoin (IMG) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $650,257.00

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One ImageCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0986 or 0.00001083 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Hotbit. ImageCoin has a market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $650,257.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ImageCoin has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Axe (AXE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005899 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001494 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 44.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

ImageCoin (CRYPTO:IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 18,706,741 coins and its circulating supply is 17,706,743 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com.

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

ImageCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

