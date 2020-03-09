Imperial Capital Lowers ADT (NYSE:ADT) Price Target to $10.00

ADT (NYSE:ADT) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Imperial Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the security and automation business’ stock. Imperial Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 68.92% from the company’s current price.

ADT has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of ADT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ADT from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Barclays lowered shares of ADT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ADT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

ADT opened at $5.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.96. ADT has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.98.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The security and automation business reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ADT will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADT. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in ADT by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,131 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new position in ADT during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ADT during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in ADT by 42.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,864 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in ADT during the first quarter worth about $247,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

