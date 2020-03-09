indaHash Price Reaches $0.0026 (IDH)

indaHash (CURRENCY:IDH) traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. indaHash has a market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $45.00 worth of indaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One indaHash token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC, Tidex and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, indaHash has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

indaHash Token Profile

indaHash’s genesis date was December 18th, 2017. indaHash’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,936,259 tokens. indaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@indahash. The Reddit community for indaHash is /r/indaHash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. indaHash’s official website is indahash.com. indaHash’s official Twitter account is @indahash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

indaHash Token Trading

indaHash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC, IDEX, Exrates, Tidex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as indaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire indaHash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase indaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

