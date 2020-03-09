Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) Price Target Lowered to C$70.00 at National Bank Financial

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) had its target price dropped by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.11% from the company’s current price.

IAG has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$74.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$81.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Shares of TSE:IAG traded down C$5.82 during trading on Monday, reaching C$54.64. 314,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,201. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion and a PE ratio of 8.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$70.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$65.79. Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. has a 12-month low of C$48.70 and a 12-month high of C$76.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

