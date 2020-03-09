Ink Protocol Price Up 10.8% Over Last 7 Days (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. Ink Protocol has a market cap of $157,099.00 and $11,396.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded up 10.8% against the dollar. One Ink Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, Bibox, COSS and CoinBene.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ink Protocol Profile

Ink Protocol was first traded on November 15th, 2017. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 374,099,737 tokens. The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound. The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation.

Ink Protocol Token Trading

Ink Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, CoinBene, COSS, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

