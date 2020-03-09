Ink Trading Up 2% Over Last Week (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 9th. Over the last seven days, Ink has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ink token can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges including Coinnest, Bit-Z, CoinEgg and Coinrail. Ink has a market cap of $1.07 million and $5,399.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ink alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ink Token Profile

Ink’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. Ink’s official website is ink.one. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ink Token Trading

Ink can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Coinnest, CoinBene, CoinEgg, Exmo, Coinrail, TOPBTC, ZB.COM, Gate.io, Exrates, LBank, HitBTC and EXX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.