InnerWorkings (INWK) to Release Earnings on Monday

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 16th. Analysts expect InnerWorkings to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

InnerWorkings stock opened at $3.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average of $4.56. InnerWorkings has a one year low of $2.58 and a one year high of $5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $160.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.32.

Get InnerWorkings alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of InnerWorkings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InnerWorkings from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of InnerWorkings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

InnerWorkings Company Profile

InnerWorkings, Inc provides marketing execution solutions in North America and internationally. The company's software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for InnerWorkings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnerWorkings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.