Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. reduced its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 491,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,180 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $13,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJAN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,913,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,641,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,246,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 114,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 24,473 shares during the period.

Shares of PJAN opened at $27.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.15. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $29.20.

