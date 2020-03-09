Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 595,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,212 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.59% of Innoviva worth $8,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Innoviva by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 247,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Innoviva by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Innoviva by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Innoviva by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Innoviva by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Innoviva alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on INVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of INVA stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,032. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day moving average of $12.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.97. Innoviva Inc has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $15.35. The company has a current ratio of 80.29, a quick ratio of 80.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $75.97 million during the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 60.35% and a return on equity of 58.66%. On average, equities analysts expect that Innoviva Inc will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate (FF); ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.