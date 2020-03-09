Insider Buying: Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) CEO Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) CEO Christopher J. Benjamin acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.02 per share, with a total value of $32,040.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,985.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ALEX traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.44. 635,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,750. Alexander & Baldwin Inc has a one year low of $15.44 and a one year high of $25.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.15 and a 200 day moving average of $22.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.27 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALEX. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 117.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 780.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALEX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Alexander & Baldwin from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

