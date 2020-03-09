Insider Buying: Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) Director Purchases 3,500 Shares of Stock

Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) Director Sean Trauschke purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.41 per share, for a total transaction of $18,935.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $113,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ENBL stock traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.86. The company had a trading volume of 6,613,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,974. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.17. Enable Midstream Partners LP has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $15.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.3305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 71.08%. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.69%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Institutional investors own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ENBL shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Enable Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Enable Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

