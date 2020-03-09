Insider Buying: Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) Major Shareholder Purchases 71,940 Shares of Stock

Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc acquired 71,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $465,451.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 9th, Chai Trust Co Llc acquired 106,519 shares of Exterran stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $533,660.19.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Chai Trust Co Llc acquired 547,500 shares of Exterran stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.14 per share, with a total value of $3,909,150.00.

On Monday, March 2nd, Chai Trust Co Llc acquired 310,000 shares of Exterran stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $1,863,100.00.

Exterran stock traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.01. 330,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,432. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.71. The firm has a market cap of $218.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.04. Exterran Corp has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $18.58.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $272.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.20 million. Exterran had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. Analysts anticipate that Exterran Corp will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Exterran from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXTN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Exterran during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Exterran during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Exterran during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exterran during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Exterran during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. 85.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

