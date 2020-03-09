Insider Buying: Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) CEO Purchases 2,787 Shares of Stock

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) CEO Jerald K. Dittmer acquired 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $34,224.36.

Shares of NASDAQ FLXS traded down $0.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,112. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.89 and a 52 week high of $25.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.98. The stock has a market cap of $104.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $102.95 million for the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 32,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 98,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 11,050 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 29,875 shares during the period. 66.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and markets residential and contract upholstered and wood furniture products in the United States. It offers its products for use in home, hotel, healthcare, recreational vehicle, marine, and office applications. The company distributes its products through its sales force and independent representatives.

