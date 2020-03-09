Insider Buying: German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Director Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Director U Butch Klem purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.13 per share, for a total transaction of $58,260.00.

Shares of GABC stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.78. The company had a trading volume of 425 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,775. German American Bancorp., Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.59 and a 12 month high of $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.76 and its 200 day moving average is $33.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.93.

Get German American Bancorp. alerts:

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.85 million. German American Bancorp. had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 26.68%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that German American Bancorp., Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This is a boost from German American Bancorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. German American Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.34%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of German American Bancorp. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in German American Bancorp. by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 587,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,939,000 after buying an additional 136,040 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in German American Bancorp. by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,212,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,190,000 after purchasing an additional 107,255 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in German American Bancorp. by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 641,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,853,000 after purchasing an additional 75,945 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of German American Bancorp. in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,820,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of German American Bancorp. by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,466,000 after buying an additional 26,882 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.