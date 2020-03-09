Insider Buying: Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) Director Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) Director Steven Sterin acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $97,500.00.

Shares of Kosmos Energy stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.99. 1,709,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,399,286. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day moving average of $5.84. Kosmos Energy Ltd has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $7.55. The company has a market cap of $984.39 million, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $460.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.30 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.0452 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.19%. This is a boost from Kosmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Kosmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -360.00%.

KOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Kosmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.69.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,387,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,311,000 after buying an additional 620,506 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $11,726,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 653.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,862,924 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,018,000 after buying an additional 125,125 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

