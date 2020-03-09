Insider Buying: Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) CFO Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) CFO Christopher H. Peterson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $139,800.00.

Shares of NWL stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.64. The company had a trading volume of 76,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,816,335. Newell Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.92 and a 200 day moving average of $18.77.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.45%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 25,315,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,559,000 after acquiring an additional 144,423 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,978,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,276,000 after purchasing an additional 66,132 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,396,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,378,000 after purchasing an additional 480,123 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,541,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,478,000 after purchasing an additional 239,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,618,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,982,000 after purchasing an additional 247,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NWL. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco,

