Insider Buying: Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) CEO Buys 500,000 Shares of Stock

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) CEO Michael A. George bought 500,000 shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $2,720,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,439,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,268,905.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of QRTEA stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,778,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,946,280. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.23. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 12-month low of $4.48 and a 12-month high of $17.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.16.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRTEA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,652,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,927,000 after purchasing an additional 257,292 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the fourth quarter valued at $31,816,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,334,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,246,000 after purchasing an additional 289,416 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the 4th quarter worth $4,769,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the fourth quarter valued at about $337,000. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QRTEA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

