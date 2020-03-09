Insider Buying: Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS) Director Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS) Director Cari M. Dominguez purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.70 per share, for a total transaction of $14,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,221 shares in the company, valued at $311,948.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Cari M. Dominguez also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Triple-S Management alerts:

On Thursday, December 12th, Cari M. Dominguez purchased 5,000 shares of Triple-S Management stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.53 per share, for a total transaction of $97,650.00.

NYSE:GTS traded down $0.78 on Monday, hitting $14.71. 349,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,942. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Triple-S Management Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.66 and a 52 week high of $27.86. The company has a market cap of $366.90 million, a P/E ratio of 3.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.63.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Triple-S Management had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $831.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Triple-S Management Corp. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Triple-S Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 454,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 157,762 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 69,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 25,504 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 11,060 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Triple-S Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Triple-S Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Triple-S Management Company Profile

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, professional and trade associations, individuals, and government entities.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Triple-S Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple-S Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.