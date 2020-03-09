Insider Buying: WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) Director Purchases 2,500 Shares of Stock

WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) Director Kimberly S. Lubel bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $17,425.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 117,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,221.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

WPX traded down $2.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.52. 42,831,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,758,313. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. WPX Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $15.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.39.

Get WPX Energy alerts:

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). WPX Energy had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $443.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.95 million. Research analysts forecast that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WPX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPX. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in WPX Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its holdings in WPX Energy by 2,170.9% in the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in WPX Energy in the third quarter worth $58,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in WPX Energy in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in WPX Energy by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.