Insider Selling: AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) Insider Sells 12,902 Shares of Stock

AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) insider Jon Q. Reynolds, Jr. sold 12,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $581,364.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ALRM traded down $5.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.94. 666,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,731. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.72. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a 1 year low of $38.81 and a 1 year high of $71.50.

Get AlarmCom alerts:

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $140.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.63 million. AlarmCom had a net margin of 10.66% and a negative return on equity of 194.90%. AlarmCom’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in AlarmCom by 110.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in AlarmCom by 93.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in AlarmCom during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in AlarmCom by 186.9% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in AlarmCom during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALRM shares. BidaskClub raised shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of AlarmCom in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their price objective on shares of AlarmCom from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

About AlarmCom

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for AlarmCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlarmCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.