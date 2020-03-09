Insider Selling: American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) COO Sells 17,975 Shares of Stock

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) COO Bryan Smith sold 17,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $512,647.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,095.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:AMH traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.75. The stock had a trading volume of 7,531,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,482. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.43. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $22.04 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.69, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 0.80.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,791,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,846,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,820,000 after acquiring an additional 179,883 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 17,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,624,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,574,000 after acquiring an additional 271,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Homes 4 Rent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.90.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

