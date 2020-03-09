Insider Selling: ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) VP Sells 3,467 Shares of Stock

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.44, for a total value of $826,671.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,191,658.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Richard S. Mahoney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ANSYS alerts:

On Thursday, January 2nd, Richard S. Mahoney sold 8,347 shares of ANSYS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.65, for a total value of $2,150,604.55.

ANSS stock traded down $15.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $222.41. 1,058,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,846. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.88. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.25 and a 1-year high of $299.06. The company has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. ANSYS had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $492.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.59 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Benchmark increased their target price on ANSYS from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wedbush dropped their target price on ANSYS from $322.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on ANSYS from $323.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a report on Sunday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in ANSYS by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 95.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.