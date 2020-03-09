Insider Selling: Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) VP Sells 3,191 Shares of Stock

Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) VP David Leon Mitchell sold 3,191 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total value of $149,466.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,325.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ APPN traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,297,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,089. Appian Corp has a 12-month low of $30.43 and a 12-month high of $63.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Get Appian alerts:

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Appian had a negative return on equity of 41.67% and a negative net margin of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $68.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Appian’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Appian Corp will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APPN shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Appian from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Appian in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Appian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Appian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Appian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,247,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 10,308 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 24,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.96% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.