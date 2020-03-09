Insider Selling: AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) CEO Sells 13,413 Shares of Stock

AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) CEO Charles G. Goldman sold 13,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $339,348.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,460,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,240,049.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AMK traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,135. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AssetMark Financial Holdings has a twelve month low of $22.10 and a twelve month high of $34.02.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AssetMark Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMK. Partner Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 457.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 21.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

