Insider Selling: AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) CEO Sells 19,174 Shares of Stock

AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) CEO Charles G. Goldman sold 19,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $446,754.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,460,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,319,887.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE AMK traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.76. 252,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion and a PE ratio of 42.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.61. AssetMark Financial Holdings has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $34.02.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AssetMark Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Partner Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in AssetMark Financial by 457.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. 21.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

