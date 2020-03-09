Insider Selling: AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) COO Sells 19,189 Shares of Stock

AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 19,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $447,295.59. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 362,930 shares in the company, valued at $8,459,898.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:AMK traded down $2.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.76. 252,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. AssetMark Financial Holdings has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $34.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AssetMark Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on AssetMark Financial from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AssetMark Financial by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after buying an additional 15,184 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in AssetMark Financial by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,291,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,471,000 after buying an additional 55,709 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in AssetMark Financial by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 820,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,812,000 after buying an additional 132,420 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in AssetMark Financial by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 6,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in AssetMark Financial by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after buying an additional 51,668 shares during the last quarter. 21.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

