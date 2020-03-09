Insider Selling: D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Director Sells 940 Shares of Stock

D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Director Barbara K. Allen sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $51,295.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,590 shares in the company, valued at $359,616.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded down $5.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.12. The stock had a trading volume of 5,078,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,323,900. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.90 and its 200 day moving average is $54.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 7.13. D. R. Horton Inc has a 52 week low of $38.38 and a 52 week high of $62.54. The stock has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.95.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. Buckingham Research lowered shares of D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of D. R. Horton to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. D. R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.81.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in D. R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in D. R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in D. R. Horton by 1,641.8% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in D. R. Horton by 242.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

