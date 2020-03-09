Insider Selling: Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) CEO Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $200,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 358,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,176,288.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Joshua Bixby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 7th, Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $216,900.00.

On Friday, January 24th, Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $244,100.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $214,300.00.

On Friday, December 27th, Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $201,100.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $200,200.00.

FSLY traded down $1.86 on Monday, hitting $17.13. 2,254,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,993,641. Fastly Inc has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $35.25. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a PE ratio of -24.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.26 and its 200-day moving average is $22.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fastly during the fourth quarter worth about $401,000. Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fastly during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fastly during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fastly by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abdiel Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fastly by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,935,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,995,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FSLY shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Fastly from to in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.49.

