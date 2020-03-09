Insider Selling: Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Insider Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) insider Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $160,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 486,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,394,076.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 27th, Artur Bergman sold 3,750 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $72,412.50.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $168,750.00.

On Thursday, February 6th, Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $162,000.00.

On Thursday, January 30th, Artur Bergman sold 15,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $350,250.00.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Artur Bergman sold 22,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $554,850.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Artur Bergman sold 36,527 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $913,175.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Artur Bergman sold 26,759 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $602,612.68.

On Thursday, January 9th, Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $161,850.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Artur Bergman sold 25,741 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $579,172.50.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $160,500.00.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY traded down $1.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.13. 2,254,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,993,641. Fastly Inc has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $35.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.83.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Fastly from to in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.49.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fastly by 12,226.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,108,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,322,000 after buying an additional 2,091,613 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Fastly by 645.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,307,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,302,000 after buying an additional 1,997,618 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at $17,390,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Fastly by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 565,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,571,000 after buying an additional 266,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berylson Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at $4,588,000. 26.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

