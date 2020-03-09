Insider Selling: Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) Insider Sells 938 Shares of Stock

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) insider Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $56,186.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,440.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, March 5th, Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 1,138 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $74,311.40.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 1,313 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $91,529.23.

On Thursday, February 6th, Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 3,937 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $285,038.80.

On Monday, February 10th, Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 625 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $44,050.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 3,845 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $245,118.75.

On Monday, January 27th, Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 781 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $55,568.15.

NASDAQ:GBT traded down $3.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.26. 1,307,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,979. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $44.17 and a one year high of $87.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.53. The company has a current ratio of 8.79, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.51 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1,383.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 3,290.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 6,772.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GBT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Blood Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.14.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.