Insider Selling: Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) EVP Sells 9,848 Shares of Stock

Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $18.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $210.46. The stock had a trading volume of 10,107,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,991,772. The firm has a market cap of $256.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.94. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $179.57 and a twelve month high of $247.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $235.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.41.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 53.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HD. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Home Depot by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 202,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 29,578 shares in the last quarter. 68.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on HD shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.35.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

