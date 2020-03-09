Insider Selling: Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) President Sells 16,071 Shares of Stock

Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) President Robert A. Wychulis sold 16,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $308,402.49. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 277,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,809.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ INOV traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.91. 607,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,407. Inovalon Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $22.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 447.75 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.86.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $173.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Inovalon’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inovalon Holdings Inc will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 457.5% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. 33.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INOV shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Inovalon from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Inovalon from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Inovalon from to in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.88.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

