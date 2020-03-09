Insider Selling: Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) SVP Sells 9,705 Shares of Stock

Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) SVP Nancy Lyskawa sold 9,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total value of $40,566.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,746.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ RMNI traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.02. 119,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,565. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.17 million and a PE ratio of -44.66. Rimini Street Inc has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $5.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.80 and its 200 day moving average is $4.35.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rimini Street during the 4th quarter valued at $5,167,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Rimini Street by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 398,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 85,718 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Rimini Street by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 347,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 31,887 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Rimini Street by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 163,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 31,600 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rimini Street by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 8,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

