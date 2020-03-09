Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.54, for a total value of $1,535,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 6th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $1,631,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $1,724,700.00.

On Monday, March 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.91, for a total value of $1,729,100.00.

On Friday, February 28th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total value of $1,673,300.00.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.73, for a total transaction of $1,787,300.00.

On Monday, February 24th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.92, for a total transaction of $1,839,200.00.

On Thursday, February 20th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $1,932,900.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.45, for a total transaction of $1,904,500.00.

On Friday, February 14th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.40, for a total transaction of $1,894,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total transaction of $1,891,700.00.

salesforce.com stock traded down $12.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $151.21. 9,648,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,867,552. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.87 and a fifty-two week high of $195.72. The stock has a market cap of $150.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 756.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at $1,322,911,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,667,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,145,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749,613 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at $501,219,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,356 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth $280,534,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $192.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.97.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

