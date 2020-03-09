Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total value of $758,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,373,229.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Srinivas Tallapragada also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 7th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.85, for a total value of $934,250.00.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 559 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $102,297.00.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $865,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $12.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $151.21. 9,648,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,867,552. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 756.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $137.87 and a 12 month high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 127.8% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 221 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 197.4% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 226 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.97.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

