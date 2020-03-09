Insider Selling: Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) CEO Sells 560 Shares of Stock

Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) CEO Gerald R. Mattys sold 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $27,154.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,219,101.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ TCMD traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.89. 213,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,529. The stock has a market cap of $900.65 million, a P/E ratio of 76.59, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.66. Tactile Systems Technology Inc has a 1-year low of $40.62 and a 1-year high of $73.69.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $57.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 10.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology Inc will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 276,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,640,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,527,000 after purchasing an additional 17,159 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,574,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $553,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TCMD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BTIG Research reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

